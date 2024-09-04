Man shot, seriously injured during break and enter, 2 suspects sought: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says it is looking for two suspects after a man was shot during a break and enter near Chipman on Sunday night.

RCMP responded to a report of a person who had been shot outside of a home on Route 123 in Gaspereau Forks around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a 75-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with what police believe to be serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police say two suspects fled the scene.

"We believe that the two suspects were committing a break, enter and theft when the homeowner and the 75-year-old man arrived at the scene," said Sgt. Mark Blakely with the New Brunswick RCMP in a Wednesday news release from the force.

"An altercation ensued and a firearm was discharged at the 75-year-old."

Police describe one of the suspects as a man with a medium build. He was also wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

The RCMP says a description of the other suspect is not available at this time.

The force has also released a photo of a car involved in the incident.

The RCMP describes it as being a black two-door mid 2000s Mercedes-Benz, CLK-Class sedan.

“Police believe this was an isolated incident, therefore it did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message,” reads the news release.

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking anyone with information on the suspects or car to call them 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.