Man struck and killed by vehicle in Richibucto-Village, N.B.

A 34-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Richibucto-Village, N.B.

Richibucto RCMP responded to the collision on Bells Mills Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling east on Bells Mills Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the same direction.

The Richibucto-Village man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

No other details about the collision have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from a collision reconstructionist and New Brunswick Coroner's Office.

