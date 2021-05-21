Advertisement
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Halifax
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 9:26PM ADT Last Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 10:11PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m. at an intersection in the 1200 block of Barrington Street. (CTV ATLANTIC / JIM KVAMMEN)
HALIFAX -- A Halifax man has life-threatening injuries after being shot downtown on Friday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m. at an intersection in the 1200 block of Barrington Street.
Multiple officers responded to the scene and located the wounded male but there is no suspect description at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.