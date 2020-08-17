MONCTON, N.B. -- An apartment fire in Moncton, N.B., has left 10 people homeless.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Sunday in one unit of a building on Noel Street and spread to the others. The fire displaced four families and one cat died.

"I can also confirm that an adult male was transported to the hospital with burns that he received during the fire," said Chief Charles Leblanc of the Moncton fire department.

Steve Wilson, a volunteer with the Red Cross, says they have assisted two of the families by providing them lodging.

"We assisted with some money for clothing and incidentals as well," he said.

The Red Cross is assisting four others for a total of 10.

Investigators have yet to reveal the cause of the fire.