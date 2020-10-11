HALIFAX -- A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a a motorcycle crash in Mount Denson, N.S.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports from a passing motorist of a motorcycle that failed to make a corner on Highway 1 near Lighthouse Road.

The RCMP, fire, and EHS all attended the scene where they found a single motorcycle involved in the crash.

A man, the lone driver of the motorcycle, was taken to hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions near the scene until late Saturday night. It has since reopened.

A collision re-constructionist is attending the scene to assist in the investigation.