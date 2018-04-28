

CTV Atlantic





A man who allegedly robbed a Tim Hortons in Dartmouth has learned the hard way that boarding a ferry isn’t exactly the most effective getaway plan.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Tim Hortons at 180 Wyse Road at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man entered the coffee shop and demanded cash, telling the staff he had a firearm, although no firearm was seen.

The man was arrested at the Alderney Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth a short time later.

Police say the man had boarded the Halifax-bound ferry, but the vessel returned to the dock at the request of police, and with the assistance of Halifax Transit.

The man was taken into custody. No firearm was located.

Police say the incident is under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.