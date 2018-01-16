

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga has been arrested in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say 26-year-old Kartel Pye was arrested at a residence in the 40 block of Primrose Street at 2 p.m. Monday.

Pye is facing the following charges in Ontario:

Procuring

Exercising control

Deriving a material benefit from sexual services

Trafficking in persons

Receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Withholding or destroying documents for the purpose of trafficking in persons

Two counts of assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Forcible confinement

Overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle another person

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Sexual assault

The charges were laid against Pye after Peel Regional Police responded to a report that a man had violently attacked a woman on Feb. 3, 2017.

Police allege he had exploited the woman in the sex trade, had profited from her acts, and exercised control over all aspects of her life.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Pye, who is originally from Dartmouth, in February 2017. Peel Regional Police issued a news release earlier this month, asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Pye has been remanded to the Nova Scotia Correctional Facility while arrangements are made to have him transported to Ontario.