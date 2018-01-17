

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged shooting incident in New Brunswick last year has been arrested in Nova Scotia.

Police responded to a home on Weldon Street in Sackville, N.B. around 1 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2017 after a shot was fired outside the home.

No one was injured, but a pregnant woman and her young children were inside the home at the time.

Later that day, the Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a 36-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man in Antigonish in connection with the incident.

However, the man fled custody, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police issued a statement at the time, warning the public that Morris James Lanceleve was considered armed and dangerous and may be in Nova Scotia.

Members of the Colchester County District RCMP arrested Lanceleve at a home in Central Onslow, N.S. around 11 a.m. Tuesday, after receiving information from the public.

Lanceleve is facing charges of discharging a firearm while being reckless, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Lanceleve appeared Wednesday in Truro provincial court. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Thursday.