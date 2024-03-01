ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

    Police in Saint John, N.B., issued a a Canada-wide warrant for 39-year-old Phillip Salt on Jan. 8, 2024. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Police in Saint John, N.B., issued a a Canada-wide warrant for 39-year-old Phillip Salt on Jan. 8, 2024. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since January has been arrested.

    Phillip Salt, 39, allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

    Saint John police say Salt was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody.

    He is serving a sentence of two years and six months for:

    • three counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • failure to comply with a probation order
    • unlawfully at large

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    • 'Active investigation' ongoing in Sarnia

      Sarnia police remain on the scene of a weapons related call Thursday at a motel on London Line. Two units appear to be the focus of their investigation, and are taped off with yellow police tape.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News