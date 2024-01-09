Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
The Saint John Police Force says an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Phillip Salt was issued on Monday.
They say Salt was living at a residence in West Saint John.
He is serving a sentence of two years and six months for:
- three counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of property obtained by crime
- failure to comply with a probation order
- unlawfully at large
Police describe Salt as five-foot-nine inches tall and 178 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and brown facial hair.
Police say Salt should not be approached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, coroner says
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
2023 confirmed as planet's hottest on record, likely the warmest in 100,000 years: climate experts
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
New Brunswick couple helps rescue young moose on ice
A New Brunswick couple helped saved a young moose stuck on ice on Sunday.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
U.S. federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might have been missing when the plane took off.
Families across Canada with loved ones in Gaza vying for limited number of visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto area bracing for potentially messy winter storm
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police identify 'innocent' woman, 19, shot dead in front of GTA nightclub
Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a potentially messy winter storm Tuesday, with snowfall amounts varying across the region. Here's a list of school bus cancellations that have been announced.
Calgary
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
Woman accusing Calgary bar owner of sexual assault speaks out
One of the seven women accusing a Calgary bar owner of sexual assault is speaking out in hopes of helping others.
-
Weaker oil prices should bring some relief to consumers in 2024, analysts say
Analysts say 2024 will be a year of weaker oil prices, something that should bring some relief to weary consumers after two years of soaring energy costs.
Montreal
-
Cancel non-essential travel: Major storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students
Quebec public school students are set to return to the classroom after labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.
-
Thierry Henry says he had depression during career and cried 'almost every day' early in pandemic
Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal's all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he 'must have been in depression' during his soccer career.
Edmonton
-
2023 confirmed as planet's hottest on record, likely the warmest in 100,000 years: climate experts
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Stantec signs deal to buy engineering and management firm Morrison Hershfield
Stantec Inc. has signed an deal to buy engineering and management firm Morrison Hershfield.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
London
-
Some buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect for London area
Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
Man charged after allegedly causing a 'disturbance' in London, Ont.'s north end
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance in the north end of the city last Friday.
-
London police lay over 30 charges in Festive RIDE campaign
The London Police Service (LPS) conducted Festive RIDE checks throughout London this holiday season which resulted in 31 impaired driving related charges.
Winnipeg
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm to hit Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley today
Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have cancelled school buses ahead of a major winter storm.
-
Rubber-edged snow plow blades out on the roads for coming winter storm
The City of Ottawa's snow clearing crews are preparing for the next big snowstorm that is expected to hit Ottawa in the coming hours, and this year, nearly all of the big snow plows will be outfitted with some new technology.
Saskatoon
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Sask. teachers inch towards job action as negotiations falter
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers plans to head back to the bargaining table armed with the findings of a third-party conciliation board — but there may not be much to discuss.
-
'Ultimately it’s going to affect our business': Saskatoon businesses react to parking rate hike
If you paid for city parking in Saskatoon this week, you may have noticed fees went up.
Vancouver
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
North Vancouver café owner joins B.C. restaurant association in calling for COVID loan extension
When COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down in 2020, the lease was on up Pegsters Coffee Shop in North Vancouver, and owner Peggy Lee had an option to close her beloved business for good and retire.
-
BC Ferries pre-emptively cancels some Tuesday sailings over storm concerns
Several ferry sailings scheduled between the Vancouver area and Victoria on Tuesday morning have been pre-emptively cancelled over concerns about an incoming storm.
Regina
-
Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
'It's historic': Indigenous acting scene reacts to Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe win
A historic win at the Golden Globe Awards is getting attention within the Indigenous acting community.
-
'Encourage people to get out': Explore Sask. cafes with unique passport
A young entrepreneur is hoping to encourage café goers to check out the small businesses using a passport he created.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries pre-emptively cancels some Tuesday sailings over storm concerns
Several ferry sailings scheduled between the Vancouver area and Victoria on Tuesday morning have been pre-emptively cancelled over concerns about an incoming storm.
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
First major snow of the year arriving in much of southern British Columbia
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.