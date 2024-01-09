ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Police in Saint John, N.B., issued a a Canada-wide warrant for 39-year-old Phillip Salt on Jan. 8, 2024. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Police in Saint John, N.B., issued a a Canada-wide warrant for 39-year-old Phillip Salt on Jan. 8, 2024. (Source: Saint John Police Force)

    Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

    The Saint John Police Force says an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Phillip Salt was issued on Monday.

    They say Salt was living at a residence in West Saint John.

    He is serving a sentence of two years and six months for:

    • three counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • failure to comply with a probation order
    • unlawfully at large

    Police describe Salt as five-foot-nine inches tall and 178 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and brown facial hair.

    Police say Salt should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

