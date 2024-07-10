ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on provincewide warrant in N.S. arrested: RCMP

    Colby Paul is seen in a photo. (Source: N.S. RCMP) Colby Paul is seen in a photo. (Source: N.S. RCMP)
    A man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested

    Police say they were able to arrest 19-year-old Colby Paul of Waycobah on Tuesday.

    Paul was wanted in relation to a stolen firearms incident out of Whycocomagh on June 26. A business on the 9000 block of Highway 105 was broken into just before midnight, and multiple firearms had been stolen alongside ammunition.

    While police were able to find around five of the nine stolen firearms on Tuesday, four were still unaccounted for at the time.

    Paul is facing charges of:

    •  break and entering to steal firearm
    •  contravenes to regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, display firearm (five counts)
    •  unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
    •  possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    •  possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence
    •  possession contrary to order (10 counts)
    •  theft over $5,000
    •  breach of probation (10 counts)
    •  mischief

    A 14-year-old youth was also arrested in that incident, but they were released on conditions pending their next court appearance.

