Two people charged in relation to stolen firearm incident at Whycocomagh business: N.S. RCMP

RCMP has charged two people after a business was broken into and firearms were stolen in Whycocomagh, N.S.

Police responded to an intrusion alarm at the business on the 9000 block of Highway 105 just before midnight on June 26.

RCMP later confirmed the business has been broken into and multiple firearms, along with ammunition, had been stolen.

Officers searched the area and were able to find five firearms with some ammunition, but four firearms were still believed to be missing.

Police identified two people of interest and officers later executed a search warrant at a home in Waycobah, where they arrested a 14-year-old youth.

That youth is now facing charges of:

break and entering to steal a firearm

contravenes a regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, display firearm (five counts)

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence

theft over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime

The youth were released on conditions pending their next court appearance.

Police have also identified a second suspect, 19-year-old Colby Paul of Waycobah, but they have yet to find him.

Paul has been charged with:

break and entering to steal firearm

contravenes to regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, display firearm (five counts)

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of a firearm knowoing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence

possession contrary to order (10 counts)

theft over $5,000

breach of probation (10 counts)

mischief

RCMP has issued a provincewide arrest warrant after multiple attempts to fine Paul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-625-2220, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.