Man, woman face assault charges after man badly injured in stabbing: P.E.I. RCMP

Police on Prince Edward Island say a man and woman are facing assault charges following a stabbing Sunday in Prince County.

Around 5:10 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a home in Port Hill.

Once on scene, RCMP says officers safely arrested a man, 27, and a woman, 34, who are both from Port Hill.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man and woman have been charged with aggravated assault and were kept in custody until an appearance in Summerside provincial court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit and a forensic team helped with the investigation.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 902-566-7112.