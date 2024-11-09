Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
An emotional ceremony on National Indigenous Veterans Day was attended by Belgian and Canadian dignitaries in Zonnebeke, Belgium, on Friday.
Decoteau was killed in the First World War during the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917.
Before he enlisted to serve Canada in the Great War, Decoteau was an Olympian and Canada’s first Indigenous police officer.
A plaque was unveiled in his honour near the location where he was shot and killed by a German sniper.
His great grand nephew, Rick Decoteau, is part of a Canadian delegation in Belgium that are honouring Canadian Indigenous Veterans.
He was very proud to represent his ancestor and speak on behalf of his family.
“It is heartwarming,” said Decoteau. “I’ve got a pretty big extended family. The majority of them are Decoteaus and over the course of the years people didn’t know there any Decoteaus left.”
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Alex Decoteau was born in 1887 on the Red Pheasant First Nation in Saskatchewan.
His father was Métis, while his mother was Cree.
Decouteau joined the Edmonton City Police in 1909 and patrolled the streets on his motorcycle.
He was also a long-distance runner who represented Canada at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm, Sweden in the 5,000 metre event.
Today, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) hold an annual run in his honour and a city park has been named after him.
Rick Decoteau said a lot of his great grand uncle’s running memorabilia is on display in the atrium of the EPS headquarters.
“He was involved in a lot of foot races overseas. Won a lot of medals, trophies which are on display at the Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton,” said Decoteau.
The ceremony honouring Alex Decoteau in Zonnebeke, Belgium. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Corps Sergeant Major Christa Laforce of EPS was chosen to represent the department that helped fund Decoteau’s memorial.
“He took a leave of work to come over here and fight in World War I serving his greater community in Canada. There was nothing more honourable than being part of that history over in Belgium for Alex. He’s still a member of the Edmonton Police Service,” said Laforce. “Once a member, always a member.”
An emotional day too for Laforce who was deeply touched to be present and speak at the ceremony.
The ceremony honouring Alex Decoteau in Zonnebeke, Belgium. (CTV/Derek Haggett)“I don’t have the words to say. It’s super heart warming to be here and the impact he’s had in the community is astonishing,” said Laforce.
Nicholas Brousseau, Canada’s ambassador to Belgium, said it’s impossible to overstate the significance of Decoteau’s decision to fight for his country.
“At a time when many Indigenous people were denied full citizenship rights, Alex Decoteau volunteered not just for Canada, but for the ideals of freedom, sacrifice and shared humanity,” said Brousseau.
After the ceremony, everyone in attendance travelled 400 metres up the road of the Flemish countryside to the military cemetery where Alex Decoteau is buried.
Rick Decoteau placed a wreath at the foot of his grave and Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre Elder Debbie Eisan provided a blessing.
Flowers are laid on Alex Decoteau's grave. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Earlier in the day, Decoteau shared an incredible story about his ancestor’s death about a gold pocket watch which had been given to him from King George V.
“The story goes that when Alex was killed in the war by a German sniper, the German sniper took the watch and a couple of days later Alex’s comrades shot and killed the same sniper that took the watch and got his watch back,” said Decouteau. “That is now in the Edmonton Police Service showcase in downtown Edmonton.”
