HALIFAX -- A new survey has confirmed what many have already said -- long-term care facilities deserve a closer look at how they are managed.

In Nova Scotia, 65 people have died of COVID-19. Of that number, 53 were residents at the Northwood long term care facility in Halifax.

A new poll on how Canadians feel about long-term care facilities shows overwhelming agreement.

"The results clearly show that how they're managed today is problematic," said Margaret Brigley of Narrative Research in Halifax.

Narrative did a survey that found that 88 per cent of people in New Brunswick and 90 per cent of people in Nova Scotia believe changes are needed to ensure long-term facilities meet a consistent and high level of care.

"It doesn’t matter what part of the country they're in," Brigley said. "They want improved level of care in long-term care facilities. Clearly, status quo isn’t good enough."

Eighty-six per cent of New Brunswickers and 87 per cent of Nova Scotians believe additional staffing would help with the situation.

A strong majority -- 86 per cent in New Brunswick and 89 per cent in Nova Scotia -- believe a review should be carried out on long-term care facilities.

Stephanie Stainslow is among that majority

Her father lives in the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building in Halifax. She isn't surprised by the clear calls for action, but says there are other ideas that should be implemented immediately.

She is calling on the Nova Scotia government to allow for designated family members to enter long-term facilities to provide care for their loved one.

"Screen them, teach them how to use the PPE, get them in there," Stainslow said. "That can be enacted and done today, and start moving on it, and it may take a couple weeks to get going. Have that done before the late fall-winter season and get us back in there. We're seeing our family members suffer in there. It has to be done now, it has to be done right away."