FREDERICTON -- Legislation that would make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares is expected to be up for debate in the coming weeks as the New Brunswick legislature resumes sitting Tuesday.

The province's Tory government first introduced legislation last June amid a measles outbreak in the province, saying vaccines should be mandatory for all children unless they have a medical exemption.

In November, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the province was willing to use the so-called notwithstanding clause in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to protect against any court challenges.

Green party Leader David Coon says he'll press for a number of amendments.

He wants reference to the notwithstanding clause removed, and he wants the legislation used only when it's ordered by the chief medical officer of health.

The legislature is expected to sit Tuesday to Thursday for four weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.