FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's education minister is brushing off threats directed at him and his family as the result of his efforts to bring in mandatory vaccinations for children in the province.

Dominic Cardy says the threats, from so-called anti-vaxxers, have come through social media and emails.

Cardy says he hasn't reported the threats to police -- saying police have better things to do than chasing "losers" who threaten politicians on social media.

Last year following a measles outbreak in the province, Cardy introduced legislation that would make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

The government decided to invoke the notwithstanding clause to shield the legislation against Charter challenges, but Cardy says that could be dropped if it faces too much opposition.

The bill is expected to face third and final reading in the legislation this spring, with the intention of having the rules in place for the fall of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.