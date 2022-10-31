Mannequin Mayhem: Halloween house a big hit in Riverview

It's not your typical spooky haunted Halloween house, but it is pretty creepy, at least to some.

This is the sixth year Riverview residents Chrystal and Mitch Hartley have placed mannequins on the steep hill of their Coverdale Road home.

The couple have gathered the mannequins from friends, donations and old department stores that have gone out of business.

Chrystal Hartley said the mannequins have been a big hit in Riverview for the most part.

"Obviously there's a few people out there that don't like it. As with anything it is subjective, but generally it is overwhelmingly positive," said Hartley.

Every day in October, the Hartleys add another display to their front lawn and do so up until the 31st.

"The community really enjoys it and so a lot of school-aged children kind of demand it. So their parents, a lot of people we know, will reach out every year and say, 'Are you doing the mannequin display again?' so it's a Halloween duty now," said Hartley.

Their neighbour Tim Morris loves it.

“We only moved here to New Brunswick in June and we weren't even aware of how well-known and noteworthy our neighbours were. Then we found out very soon that we're living right behind the famous mannequin house and we've been emailing and sending videos to our friends in Hamilton and Toronto,” said Morris.

People from all over town share Morris’ love for the mannequin display.

"Well, I think it's wonderful," said Blane Hogue. “They do it every year. It's very imaginative and it just lifts up the neighbourhood.”

Emma and Jeff MacDonald checked it out while going for a stroll on the trail across the street Monday morning.

“It's one of those things you anticipate every October. Whenever you drive by it's like, 'Oh, there's another one out,' and then they have another one out and eventually all of them are out,” said Emma.

Her husband Jeff thinks it’s hilarious.

"Every year, I think it's funny just to watch the mannequins come out slowly and then they're gone. Instantly. I think it's pretty funny," said Jeff.

The home is located in a high traffic area near the Gunningsville Bridge which links Riverview to downtown Moncton making it a Halloween landmark in the town every fall.

"I think it's nice that we have this stuff along the riverfront," said Glenn Miller. "We've got that every year at Halloween and we have the lights at Christmas time along here."

Hogue said people come from all around the Greater Moncton area to have a look.

"The people who live there have been doing it for several years now and I think people look forward to seeing it," said Hogue.

So, is it good clean Halloween fun, or maybe a bit too creepy?

"I think that's a good thing,” said Hartley. "That's what Halloween is supposed to be about."

Neighbour Bev Anderson doesn’t think it’s creepy at all.

"I love it. It makes you smile when you go by. It's a spot that everyone drives by now to take a look at," said Anderson.

"It's Halloween. It's supposed to be creepy," said Miller.

After Halloween is over the mannequins are put in storage until next year.

"In the creepiest attic you've ever seen," said Hartley.