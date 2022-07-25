Many cars trapped on burned ferry returned, but some will take longer
Many of those who were forced to abandon the MV Holiday Island after an engine room fire just outside the Wood Islands Harbour in Prince Edward Island Friday, have now gotten their cars back.
However, some will take a bit longer.
A few dozen cars were still sitting on the dock Monday morning.
They had been unloaded by late Sunday evening — despite the ship tilting to one side, caused by water used to fight the fire still sitting in the vessel's bilges.
Northumberland Ferries — the ferry operator — invited passengers to come and pick the cars up Monday.
John Kenny got his Jeep back Monday morning.
It had been parked on the ferry's top car deck near the stack. But it wasn’t damaged by the fire.
“I’m very relieved, my son as well, he was more worried with me having to replace everything that was in there on the weekend, but yeah, it’s a big timesaver,” said Kenny. “I’m really happy and this in great shape by the looks of it.”
Officials with Northumberland Ferries say they haven’t discovered any damage to any vehicle which was aboard during the fire.
Kenny did lose the contents of his cooler, but nothing else.
“I mean, I got all of my belongings back,” said Kenny. “There’s medical equipment in there that would’ve had to be replaced which could’ve took a while because you need prescriptions for it. I have real estate equipment in there, the drones and all that stuff, so yeah, I’m glad I don’t have to replace all the stuff.”
Adele MacNeil was travelling light but had to leave behind a rental car when she escaped the ferry.
“They told us that the rental would be put on the confederation and would be back in Caribou,” said MacNeil. “I’m not sure at what point though.”
She’s returned home to Nova Scotia. But her rental car remains dockside in Wood Islands.
“They’ve been very good,” said MacNeil. “They didn’t indicate if they’re going to pay for the extra days or not. They just said they would have the car back in Caribou, so we’re not sure who’s paying for the extra days.”
A statement from Northumberland Ferries says they’re working on a case-by-case basis to provide fair and reasonable compensation.
Both Kenny and MacNeil say, despite the harrowing experience, they’re satisfied with how Northumberland Ferries treated them.
The current plan is for ferry service to resume aboard the MV Confederation Wednesday on an interim, four round trips per day schedule.
While the cars have been recovered, crews are still on site.
They’re assessing damage and trying to correct the significant amount of water the ship has taken on.
