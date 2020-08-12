HALIFAX -- Residents in the area of Margaretsville, N.S. are being asked to conserve water as the hot, dry summer is causing concern for the area's water supply.

In a release from the Municipality of Annapolis County, Stephen McInnis, director of Operational Services for the Municipality, said a voluntary water conservation advisory for water users was updated to mandatory on August 11.

“We need frequent and extensive rainfalls to get the system back to normal,” McInnis said in the release.

Residents are being asked to stop watering lawns, washing cars, or performing other chores that use excessive water.

They are also being asked to check household plumbing for any water losses.

As an interim measure, the County is having treated water from the Bridgetown Water Utility well shipped to Margaretsville to keep the utility viable and the water safe to drink.

The County said the Margaretesville water is safe to drink and for household use, but recommends customers have bottled water on hand in their homes in the event of a boil advisory.

McInnis said staff continue to monitor water levels and the mandatory order will be in place until significant rainfalls resolve the water shortage.