HALIFAX -- Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 has led to many closures and cancellations across Canada. So far, one case has been confirmed in New Brunswick, and no cases have been confimed in Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island.

Many Maritime institutions are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. CTV Atlantic has compiled a list of local cancellations and closures and will update the information as it becomes available.

N.B. Education:

• UNB is restricting travel for UNB undergraduate and graduate students travelling under UNB supported programs to China, Europe, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.

• All in person classes at St. Thomas University in Fredericton are suspended for the rest of the teaching year. Classes are cancelled from March 16-18, and will resume remotely March 19. All campus events scheduled up to April 9 are cancelled.

P.E.I. Education:

• UPEI in Charlottetown has suspended travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, for UPEI programs or business, until further notice.

N.S. Education:

• All Halifax Regional Centre for Education school-organized student trips to international destinations have been cancelled until the end of April.

• High schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education have cancelled exam exemptions for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The decision was made after concerns that continuing to offer exemptions during the COVID-19 pandemic could encourage students to attend school when they are sick.

• King’s-Edgehill School in Windsor, N.S. will remain closed for two weeks after the end of its March Break, with students expected to return to campus on April 13. They will have a distance education plan between March 29-April 13.

• We'koqma'q Mi'kmaw School in Cape Breton will remain closed for a full week after March Break with classes resuming on March 30.

• Dalhousie University and the University of King's College in Halifax have cancelled all international field courses until September 2020.

• Saint Mary's University in Halifax has cancelled all university-related travel to China, Iran, Italy and parts of South Korea.

• Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax is asking faculty and staff to consider cancelling any non-essential university-related travel to all countries affected by COVID-19.

• Cape Breton University has cancelled the Aquaculture & Fisheries and Biology Conference from March 13-15, and the Science Atlantic Environment Conference March 14 and March 15.

Sports:

• All Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including national championships, have been cancelled until further notice. This includes all Hockey Nova Scotia events including minor hockey games and practices, and provincial tournaments.

• The 2019-20 Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs have been cancelled.

• The National Basketball League of Canada is suspending basketball operations until further notice as a result of concerns regarding COVID-19. This includes all games for the Halifax Hurricanes, Moncton Magic and Island Storm.

• All New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI ringette programming is suspended until further notice.

N.B. Sports:

• The 2020 Canadian Masters Curling Championship in Rothesay has been cancelled.

• Cheer New Brunswick 2020 provincials, scheduled for March 21 and 22 in St. Stephen, have been postponed.

N.S. Sports:

• The 2020 Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, scheduled for March 31 to April 10, in Halifax and Truro has been cancelled.

• The QMJHL has suspended its season, with all Halifax Mooseheads and Cape Breton Eagles games paused until further notice.

• The National Lacrosse League has temporarily suspended play until further notice, including all Halifax Thunderbirds games.

• The U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championships, being held at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre.

• Centre 200, and other large scale municipal facilities, in Sydney are closed until further notice. This has also cancelled the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament.

• Cheer Nova Scotia has suspended events until April 3.

• Football Nova Scotia will pause all scheduled programming for three weeks.

• Soccer Nova Scotia has suspended all activities until further notice.

• Basketball Nova Scotia has suspended all activities until further notice.

P. E. I. Sports:

• Women’s Hockey Championships, being held at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlottetown, have been cancelled.

N.S. events and businesses:

• National Museums of Canada, including Pier 21, have closed until further notice.

• The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is closed to the public until further notice.

• The Atlantic Outdoor Sports & RV Show at the Halifax Exhibition Centre has been postponed.

• The 2020 Halifax St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled.

• Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market building will be closed on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The building will remain closed indefinitely.

• The Halifax Service Canada Centre and Passport office is closed until further notice.

• The Halifax Mayor’s Office has been closed until further notice.

• Dalhousie University has cancelled its March Break camps and are offering full refunds to those who had registered.

• Cape Breton University’ Science Atlantic conference scheduled for March 13-15 has been cancelled.

• The 2020 Building Employment Skills for Successful Transitions (BEST) conference planned for March 14 at Saint Mary's University in Halifax has been cancelled.

• CFB Shearwater Arena is closed for the next three weeks, until at least April 3.

• The 2020 Craft Beer Festival scheduled for March 21 in Halifax has been cancelled.

• The 2020 Nova Scotia Skills Competition has been cancelled.

• Neptune Theatre is discontinuing all performances of Calendar Girls, Ghost Light and Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show.

• Symphony Nova Scotia has cancelled the remaining concerts in their 2019/20 season.

• The Hold Mommy's Cigarette performance at Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville is being postponed until May.

• The following performances at the Schooner Showroom of Casino Nova Scotia will be postponed: The Clairvoyants, Loverboy, and Terry Fator. My Bonny – An All Star Tribute to Laura Smith, scheduled for March 29, will be cancelled.

N.B. events and businesses:

• The Saint John Home Show has been postponed until further notice.

• The Moncton RV Show & Sale has been postponed until further notice.

• The Saint John Wine Fair, scheduled for March 28, has been cancelled.

• The Greater Moncton Home Show, scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, has been cancelled.

• No performance will take place at the Capitol Theatre in Moncton until further notice.

• Fredericton Playhouse has cancelled all public events up to, and including, April 2.

• The James Mullinger comedy show at the Imperial Theatre in Saint John, scheduled for March 14, has been moved to June 12.

P.E.I. events and businesses:

• Just for Laughs has postponed the Dara Ó Briain comedy shows at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, the Capitol Theatre in Moncton and the Spatz Theatre in Halifax.

• The Canadian Folk Music Awards weekend in Charlottetown has been cancelled.

Other:

• New Brunswick has suspended jury trials until May 12.

• Nova Scotia Supreme Court has suspended all upcoming jury trials for a 60-day period.

• The federal government has announced that cruise ships with more than 500 people will not be allowed to stop in Canada until July 1 – impacting ports in Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax and Sydney.