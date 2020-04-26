HALIFAX -- On Sunday, the Maritime Junior Hockey League announced a donation of $5,000 from Maritime NHL’ers for Kids for MHL’s Nova Scotia Victims Fund.

The trust fund was created following the tragic mass-murder rampage in central and northern Nova Scotia last weekend to raise money for the families, victims, and communities impacted by the event.

“The MHL will continue the fund to support families and children down the road and I thank them for this heartwarming initiative,” says Dallas Stars head coach and founding member of Maritime NHL’ers for Kids Rick Bowness. “I offer my condolences to all the victims and their families during this time, and ask all Canada to please keep them in your thoughts.”

Maritime NHL’ers for Kids was founded in 2000 by Bowness, several retired Maritime NHL hockey players, and a group of business leaders in the Halifax area. It’s a non-profit organization committed to helping ensure minor hockey continues to enrich the lives of Maritime boys and girls whose families face financial challenges. The group also showcases, through celebrity guests, the rich and deep pedigree of hockey stars from the Maritimes.

“We’re grateful for all of the support garnered by the MHL Nova Scotia Victims Fund this week,” says MHL President Steve Dykeman. “The donation by Maritime NHL’ers for Kids will go a long way toward our goal of helping the victims of these terrible events.”

All funds generated with this campaign will be held in trust and administered by a group within the MHL’s Board of Governors.

The fund’s main fundraiser to date has been through the MHL’s Fredericton Red Wings’ “Thank You Campaign” to honour frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Thank You Campaign” offers a package of three decals for $35, with all profits being donated to a charity, group, or team of the donor’s choice.

Moving forward, the MHL Nova Scotia Victims Fund will remain as an option for donation.