HALIFAX -- On Sunday, Tim Hortons announced it will launch a Nova Scotia Strong donut, with 100 per cent of proceeds set to go to the Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.

Tim Hortons worked with local NHL stars, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon to record a special video to raise awareness of the campaign and cause to support those affected by a tragic and deadly rampage in Nova Scotia.

“As proud Nova Scotians, we are incredibly saddened by the tragedy that took place in our community. To show our support, we’ve partnered with Tim Hortons to give every Canadian a way to show theirs,” said Crosby and MacKinnon. “Let’s show Nova Scotians how all Canadians stand with them."

The sprinkled donut design will go on sale nationwide on Wednesday and will vary by restaurant – depending on what supplies owners have available.

“Canadians have shown time and time again that they will be there for their neighbours in times of crisis,” said Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi. “This tragedy has been all the more devastating given how Canadians were already struggling with the unprecedented nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thinking about how family and friends cannot mourn their loved ones with a traditional funeral service at this time is all the more heart-wrenching. From all of us at Tim Hortons, our hearts go out to all those who are hurting right now – we are thinking of you.”

Debert, one of the close-knit Nova Scotia communities that was struck by this tragedy, is home to a Tim Hortons warehouse that employs many residents in the region. Christy Breed, a Tim Hortons restaurant owner in Dartmouth, said the Tim Hortons community was eager to rally together to support the families of victims.

“We have all been devastated by the details of this unimaginable tragedy and are heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones,” said Breed. “I am very grateful that my fellow Tim Hortons restaurant owners across the country are coming together to support Nova Scotia as we try to cope with this tragedy. “

The Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund, in partnership with the Nova Scotia government, will support individuals, families and communities impacted by the Nova Scotia tragedy with immediate and long-term needs, including resiliency and capacity building.

The Nova Scotia Strong donut retails for $1.59 (prices will vary by region). The donut will be available until May 5th at participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada.