Maritime newborns to be screened for spinal muscular atrophy at birth

Another disorder has been added to the list of 24 conditions newborns are screened for in the Maritimes.

At birth, infants will now be checked for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to the Nova Scotia government. It said the early diagnosis will allow access to care sooner for those affected.

"While our child was diagnosed with SMA after birth, I can’t stress enough the value of an early diagnosis. It could have meant a quicker path to specialist care and approved therapies that enhance long-term outcomes and help preserve motor function and muscle strength," said parent Tanya Brown in a news release.

"Newborn screening is a game-changer for families like ours, providing hope and a better future for children with SMA.”

The genetic condition leads to muscle weakness. The province said it affects three to four newborns in the Maritimes each year.

"While there is no cure for spinal muscular atrophy, it doesn’t mean families should have to wait until they notice something is wrong before they get the help they need," said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

This addition is part of a partnership between the province, Maritime Newborn Screening program, and Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Muscular Dystrophy Canada has committed $420,000 for equipment, training and validation work to begin the screening process.

“With the Maritimes now joining the rest of Canada in screening for SMA, infants and families in these provinces will have equitable access to early detection, possibly even before the onset of symptoms," said Muscular Dystrophy Canada CEO Stacey Lintern.

The province is spending approximately $300,000 of the budget to add SMA to the screening program. The program is based out of IWK Health. It covers all three Maritime provinces and screens about 16,000 children each year.

