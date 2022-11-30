Maritime provinces lead country in unused farmland: Statistics Canada
New Statistics Canada numbers show a sharp decline in the amount of land being used for farming, especially in the Maritimes.
Farmer Christian Michaud sees it first-hand.
He has been forced to scale back operations at his farm in Bouctouche, N.B.
“We have adjusted that’s for sure. We used to grow 200 acres of vegetables and we are down to 100,” says Michaud, who is the chair of the New Brunswick Agricultural Alliance.
A number of reasons are at play.
The cost of production and the small financial return combined with the stress of the profession doesn’t make forming an attractive venture.
“If you go out in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., there’s lots of abandoned farmland and that’s a waste, unfortunately,” says food industry expert Sylvain Charlebois.
Stats Canada’s numbers prove it.
Nationwide, there has been a nearly 8 per cent drop in the area used for farming between 2001 and 2021.
The Maritimes are among the biggest losers.
Nova Scotia leads the way with 28.4 per cent less area farmed, New Brunswick is close behind at 28.3 per cent and on P.E.I. there’s 21.8 per cent less land being used for farming.
“We are at a point here in our region that we need, we need a plan to actually make our rural economy much more valuable and right now it’s just not a focus,” Charlebois says.
Increased efficiency in farming also plays a role.
Scientific advancements allow farmers to grow higher-yield crops on less land.
That’s good news as Nova Scotia aims to double its population by 2060.
“Food is got to be grown somewhere and I’d like to see it be grown here or as much as possible,” says Tim Marsh, who is the president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.
To do that, Michaud would like to see a commitment from government.
"Some true investment from government to make sure that the agriculture industry moves forward,” Michaud says.
Correction
This article has been edited to correct spelling in the paragraph, "Scientific advancements allow farmers to grow higher-yield crops on less land."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
Grandparent scams are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself
Police across the country are seeing a rise in criminals preying on fears of the elderly with what's known as grandparent scams.
Liberal staff shared info on soldiers' role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Emails released through a public inquiry suggest federal Liberal political aides were scrambling earlier this year to figure out the extent to which members of the Canadian Armed Forces were supporting "Freedom Convoy" protests that had gridlocked downtown Ottawa.
Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
Mistrial declared in 'That '70s Show' actor's rape trial
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes.
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Ex-FTX CEO says he didn't 'knowingly' misuse clients' funds
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not 'knowingly' misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s auditor general report
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2022 annual auditor general report.
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of GTA
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, warning of reduced visibility due to heavy bursts of snow.
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've gone into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
-
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
Montreal
-
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
The Quebec government will spend the next four years trying to reverse what it says is the decline of French in Montreal and transform the province's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday. Legault delivered his inaugural speech — equivalent to a throne speech — to the 43rd session of the legislature, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Quebec was re-elected with a large majority.
-
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
Strong, gusting winds knocked out power to at least 45,000 customers in southern Quebec Wednesday evening, according to Hydro-Quebec.
-
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
Edmonton
-
'It's a mess': Alberta NDP demands Smith drop sovereignty act as former UCP critics fall in line
After skewering Danielle Smith's sovereignty act idea during the UCP leadership race, several of Alberta's cabinet ministers now say they'll happily vote for it.
-
Northern Alta. man stuck in Edmonton indefinitely for dialysis treatment
A northern Alberta man is not expecting to be home for the holidays because he needs dialysis treatment three days a week and the nearest facility that can take him on is 200 kilometres away.
-
$7.5M approved for new west Edmonton shelter; Sohi asks for more housing from the province
By a unanimous vote, Edmonton councillors decided Wednesday to dip into city savings to open a new emergency shelter in a west end hotel.
Northern Ontario
-
A northern Ontario minor hockey team's unique travel itinerary
The Moose River Attack minor hockey team has travelled by helicopter, train, car, canoe and snowmibile to get to games and practices.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
London
-
Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations
About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation across the province. In London alone, five search warrants were executed and 30 criminal charges were laid.
Winnipeg
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Turning an office into a home: The city's new idea to get people living downtown
The City of Winnipeg could be eyeing a new way to get more people living downtown – by filling the spaces left vacant by office workers working at home.
Ottawa
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
-
'It makes me angry': Saskatoon clinic shuts down amid family doctor shortage
Krysta Arsenault has been a patient at Broadway Family Physicians since it’s been open but walked out the doors for the last time on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'Very grateful': Good Samaritans help stranded commuters during B.C. snowstorm
Several groups of good Samaritans came to the aid of commuters during the harrowing snowstorm that rocked B.C.’s Lower Mainland Tuesday night.
-
Unprepared drivers contribute to Lower Mainland winter storm gridlock
The winter wallop that slammed into British Columbia’s south coast Tuesday hit right in the middle of the evening commute, creating a critical mass of gridlock that delayed plows and sanding trucks.
-
Fallout from Lower Mainland snowfall could impact Thursday morning commute, ECCC cautions
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
Regina
-
'Years in pain': Residents affected by surgical backlog in Sask. highlighted by NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to act on surgical and diagnostic wait times while highlighting one of the thousands of people affected by the issue.
-
Federal funding to allow homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
Emergency responders, shelter want cold weather strategy in Yorkton; City open to committee
A new homeless shelter in Yorkton has shown the need for more warm-up locations in the city, along with the possible implementation of a cold weather strategy.
Vancouver Island
-
'Last night was intense': Tow companies clear dozens of abandoned cars from Malahat
Tow operators were in clean-up mode on Wednesday, after a night of desperation on the Malahat highway prompted people to abandon their vehicles Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after suspected armed robber found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suspected of committing an armed robbery near Duncan, B.C, was later found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
-
Oak Bay high school closed after shooting threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The Oak Bay Police Department says it was contacted by Oak Bay High School administrators around 10:30 a.m. after the threat was found written on a stall door in a girls' washroom.