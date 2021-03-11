HALIFAX -- A year after COVID sent universities into crisis mode, schools are making plans for students to return to class this fall.

"Our goal is to have all of our students as possible back here in person and getting the kind of Acadia experience that they want," said Peter Ricketts, President of Acadia University.

"Recognizing there still could be some students who will not be able to make it, particularly international students if travel restrictions are still place, and we will obviously work to accommodate them," he added.

At Acadia, 40 per cent of classes have been fully online, 45 per cent have been a hybrid model—meaning the course was delivered both in person and online—and 15 per cent of classes have been in person.

Patricia Luzon, a second year engineering student at Acadia, says she’s in favour of attending more in-person classes.

"I think that’s good," she said. "I think that could probably be possible now with all the vaccines."

Similar conversations are happening across the Maritimes.

Dalhousie spokesperson Lindsay Dowling-Savelle saidthe university is optimistic it’ll be able to offer an expansion of on-campus learning this fall, followed by a winter term that looks more like a normal academic experience.

"But of course, there are a number of important factors that will continue to affect that, including ongoing public health restrictions," Dowling-Savelle said.

Saint Mary’s University spokesperson Cale Loney said the university is preparing for undergraduate courses with blended delivery depending on the class size and scheduling.

"The university is focused on providing as many in-person learning opportunities for first and second year courses as possible. Graduate courses will feature in-person learning but will also benefit from the blended model," Loney said, adding online options will continue and all plans are subject to Public Health measures.

Mount Saint Vincent University is also aiming to offer a significant number of classes in person, and also online in the fall.

"Whenever I’m on campus as I am today, I try to hang out in the dining hall, it reminds me there’s still a life here, but yeah we’re really looking forward to having a more significant presence on campus," said Paula Barry Mercer, Associate Vice President of Student Experience at Mount Saint Vincent University.

St. Francis Xavier University has already been offering 75 per cent of its classes face to face.

Its president says a lot could chance between now and September.

"I wouldn’t like to predict exactly how many courses we’ll have online or face to face but at this point we’re headed for more than the 75 % that we’ve offered this semester," Andy Hakin said.



