Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

Celebrations are scheduled across the Maritimes Friday to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The day serves as a chance for Canadians to celebrate the heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding contributions First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people have made to their communities and surrounding areas. The day coincides with the summer solstice, as June 21 has traditionally been a day when many Indigenous peoples and communities have celebrated their rich culture and history.

In Saint John, N.B., the day started with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at 5:37 a.m. at the Fort Latour led by Elder Lapskahasit Cihkonaqc (Chris Brooks) of Sitansisk (St. Mary’s) First Nation.

The Wolastoqey and Mi’kmaq Grand Council flags were raised in front of Saint John City Hall, followed by a drum procession down the Harbour Passage to Fort Latour.

At noon until 1 p.m., Uhkmi singers from Sitansisk First Nation took over the Fort Latour stage with dancers performing traditional Indigenous song and dance. Oscar Baker III from Elsipogtog First Nation served as master of ceremonies for the event.

In Moncton, N.B., the city celebrated the day with a lunchtime concert at Bore Park featuring the Sistema NB children's orchestra from Elsipogtog First Nation.

The group of 21 young musicians performed a number of traditional Mi’kmaq and First Nations songs such as The Gathering Song, The Eagle Song, and more.

In Cape Breton, Justin Trudeau is expected to make announcements about historic claims and better education for Indigenous peoples.

The prime minister was expected to take part in a storytelling session for National Indigenous Peoples Day, followed by the announcements.

With files from The Canadian Press

This is a developing story and will be updated.