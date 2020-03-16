HALIFAX -- Atlantic Canadian travellers are cutting vacations short to get home as soon as possible amidst concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Pam Cooley was supposed to be spending a month in Mexico. Instead, she decided to head home early once she heard the federal government was encouraging Canadians to do so.

“You know, I wasn’t so much worried about the coronavirus itself,” she says. “It was more like, I wanted to get back with my family, and I wanted to make sure that I got back before anything else happens, like border closing.”

Now that she is home, Cooley will be self-isolating for 14 days -- something the Nova Scotia government is asking all residents who have travelled outside Canada to do.

Nova Scotia Public Health officials are now stationed at the arrivals area of the Halifax Stanfield International airport, asking passengers if they are returning from outside the country. They are also handing out information on the government’s self-isolation requirement.

“We’re working really closely here at Halifax Stanfield International Airport with our federal and provincial partners to make sure all passengers have the right information about monitoring their health,” says airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase. “As well as being aware of the new requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.”

The airport has also installed more hand-sanitizing stations, and is undergoing extra cleaning protocols at the terminal.

