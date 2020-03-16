HALIFAX -- As of Monday morning, there were 10 presumptive and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Maritime provinces.

CTV News Atlantic will update the following list as more cases are reported.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has reported five presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s what we know about the presumptive cases so far:

A 61-year-old woman from Kings County. She returned to Nova Scotia from Australia on March 8.

A 50-year-old man from the Halifax area. He recently attended a conference in California and returned to Halifax on March 13.

A Halifax-area man in his 30s. He returned to Halifax on March 10 after travelling throughout Europe.

A Halifax-area man in his 50s. He was in close contact with individuals who recently travelled outside Canada.

A Halifax-area woman in her 50s. She was in close contact with individuals who recently travelled outside Canada. Her case is related to the above case.

The province says the first three presumptive cases are not connected and are all travel-related. The individuals followed all the proper procedures when they started to feel unwell.

The province says all five individuals are managing their symptoms at home in self-isolation.

Anyone who has been in close contact with them has been directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick has reported five presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here’s what we know about the confirmed and presumptive cases so far:

A woman between the ages of 50 and 60 is the province’s only confirmed case. She lives in zone 1 – the southern part of the province. She recently travelled to France.

Presumptive case: A man between the ages of 50 and 60. He lives in zone 1 – the southern part of the province.

Presumptive case: A man between the ages of 50 and 60. He lives in zone 3 -- the central part of the province.

Presumptive case: A woman between the ages of 50 and 60. She lives in zone 3 -- the central part of the province.

Presumptive case: A man between the ages of 20 and 30. He lives in zone 3 -- the central part of the province.

Presumptive case: A man between the ages of 20 and 30. He lives in zone 3 -- the central part of the province.

The New Brunswick government says all five presumptive cases are mildly symptomatic and are close contacts to the confirmed case.

All six presumptive and confirmed cases are in self-isolation.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19.

Here’s what we know so far:

The patient is a Queens County woman in her 50s. She returned to Canada on March 7 after travelling on a cruise ship.

The province says the woman has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home. Her family is reported to be well.

Health officials are in the process of tracing people who have been in contact with her.