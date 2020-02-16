HALIFAX -- Burst pipes caused residents in P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador to be evacuated from their homes during sub-zero temperatures during the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 4 a.m., eight tenants were displaced from five apartments at a three-storey complex on Forest Road in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging, meals and clothing for tenants. The tenants are expected to be out of their apartments for several days while cleanup, repairs and safety inspections are conducted.

On Saturday, at around 4 a.m., flooding from busted pipes forced a family of three out of their townhouse on Jennifer Street in Summerside, P.E.I. Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for the family.