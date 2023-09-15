Maritimers told to have enough supplies for 72 hours as Hurricane Lee approaches

It was quiet along the harbourfront at the Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, but that could change as Hurricane Lee is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, high seas and big waves along the coast.

The Alderney Landing Farmers Market has been pushed to Sunday and business owners like Ian Lawson at the Brightwood Beer Garden, which sits adjacent to the Halifax harbour, are battening down the hatches in preparation for whatever Hurricane Lee brings.

“We've gone through this a number of times, you know, kind of haul away all the floatables, the chairs and kind of ratchet strap all the heavy things together and hope it isn't so bad when we come in Sunday morning," said Lawson.

The Salvation Army Maritime command centre is in full operation ahead of the storm. They have a roster of people who are ready to assist wherever they are needed.

"The challenge right now is not knowing the path of the storm and not knowing where the impact zones are," said John Bignell, emergency disaster services specialist with The Salvation Army.

In the meantime, Bignell says they are working closely with their ministry units across the Maritimes to make sure they have adequate volunteers in each area, "but right now it's just a wait and see."

There’s great concern about the homeless population in the area and those that are living in tent encampments around the region.

Downtown Halifax Outreach navigator Lucas Goltz is going around and checking in and offering supplies and support to those living rough and letting them know where they can find shelter.

"I'm going around and getting them prepared from the storm and letting them know about some of the warming centres that are popping up," said Goltz.

There are three locations in the Halifax area where those seeking shelter can go ahead of the storm, including St. Matthews United Church on Barrington Street in Halifax, the Captain Spry Community Centre in Spryfield, and the Beacon House Shelter in Lower Sackville. All three open Friday at 6 p.m.

Goltz says many living in tents elect to stay with their tent and their belongings, it's a tough decision to stay or go.

Melvin Ellsworth is reinforcing his tent in the Grand Parade and putting a tarp over top to protect it from the rain. The 72-year-old is watching the weather closely and considering staying in a hotel on Saturday to wait out the storm. Luckily someone’s offered to pay for his night stay.

"If it downgrades by some degree tonight I'll stay but other than that the drier I stay the better I feel," said Ellsworth.

The Salvation Army encourages Maritimers to have enough food and supplies to last them for 72 hours.

CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will provide coverage and live updates on Hurricane Lee, every hour on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.