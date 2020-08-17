ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Non-medical masks must be worn in indoor public spaces across Newfoundland and Labrador starting Aug. 24.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced the order today.

The order applies to everyone aged five years and older.

Masks need to cover a person's nose and mouth.

Spaces where the order applies include public transportation, offices, performance venues and places of worship.

Fitzgerald says wearing a mask is not a substitute for other health measures to protect against COVID-19 including physical distancing and hand washing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.