SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A five-year-old boy in palliative care who has a passion for anything on wheels received a personalized parade Saturday.

James Taylor has a genetic disorder and is suffering from liver failure. His last days will be spent at the Saint John Regional Hospital alongside his family and healthcare workers.

Make A Wish Canada made a request for vehicles, ranging from firetrucks to antique vehicles, to be part of the parade.

Initially, the organization was expecting about 150 vehicles to take part.

By the end of the event, Make A Wish Canada said 1,500 vehicles participated.

"Of course we jumped on the opportunity to be able to come out and spend this special day with James," said Andrew White, who drove a tow truck in the parade. "It’s nice to see that Saint John has pulled together the way they have."

James and his family watched the parade from an old ambulance bay at the hospital. Family friend Margaret Totten was overwhelmed by the strong show of community support.

"I think it brings a lot of comfort and support and distraction at a very difficult time for the whole family," she said.

Before the event, participants and spectators were asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.