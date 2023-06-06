Matt Mays, Classified among N.S. musicians to perform at wildfire recovery concert
Several Nova Scotia musicians will hit the stage in Halifax on Friday night to raise funds for people affected by recent wildfires in the province.
The Wildfire Recovery Concert was announced Monday afternoon and will take place at the Scotiabank Centre at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Matt Mays, Neon Dreams, Jenn Grant, Classified and the Joel Plaskett Emergency are headlining the event with other special guests performing.
“East Coasters come together in times of need. It’s just the way it goes. Family first. I’m looking forward to turning the Scotiabank Centre into a gigantic kitchen on Friday night to turn it up with some of the best talent in the land,” said Mays in a news release.
“It’s hard to explain the devastation around these wildfires to our kids but at least we can show them that whenever there is a tragedy in our community, the best way to move forward is by coming together,” added Grant.
The Scotiabank Centre says all proceeds from the event will be donated to United Way Wildfire Recovery Appeal.
Tickets for the Wildfire Recovery Concert range from $20 to $200. They go on sale Tuesday at noon and will be available at ticketatlantic.com
