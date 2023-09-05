Mayflower Mall: Sydney shopping centre experiences period of expansion

The prospect of new retailers opening their doors in Sydney’s Mayflower Mall has some shoppers taking notice.

"Most notably, Sephora will be opening in November,” said mall general manager Greg Morrison.

In addition to the popular make-up store, Pretzel Maker and Mrs. Fields Cookies are also coming soon, a Lids location recently opened, and a HomeSense came to the mall back in the spring.

Overall, 2023 was a year of expansion for Cape Breton Island's largest indoor shopping center.

"Torrid will also be opening as we approach the busy Christmas season as well, so it's a big year for Mayflower Mall,” said Morrison.

Jenna Lahey, CEO of the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the influx of retail is a boost for the local economy.

Despite rising costs, online shopping, and other challenges facing brick-and-mortar stores, Lahey believes what's happening at the Mayflower Mall is a symptom of broader growth in the community.

"I think it has a lot to do with our increasing population,” she said.

“Having a lot of students and a diverse population growing here in Cape Breton is a very exciting time, and it's allowing for a lot of expansion in many different areas."

Overall, Canadian retail numbers were strong this summer.

Despite high inflation rates, Canada’s retail sales surpassed expert expectations in June – driven largely by big-ticket items.

In July, receipts for retailers jumped 0.4 per cent - the strongest pace since April.

Morrison’s hope is to keep harnessing the current momentum at Mayflower Mall and perhaps open even more new stores.

"(We’re) always working on stuff for the horizon,” said Morrison.

“Nothing that we can come out with right at this moment, but again, with our leasing department, it's top priority is to bring as many great stores to the community as possible."

The grand opening for the new Sephora store is expected the first week of November.

