    • N.B. RCMP seek public's help in locating man wanted on arrest warrant

    Thirty-six-year-old Yves Levesques, of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., who is wanted on an arrest warrant, is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Thirty-six-year-old Yves Levesques, of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., who is wanted on an arrest warrant, is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    The RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

    Yves Levesques, of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., is wanted for assault causing bodily harm in connection with a number of assaults reported last Wednesday in McLaughlin, N.B., near Plaster Rock.

    Levesques is known to police and considered to be violent, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police released an image of Levesque in hopes it will help in locating him.

    “He should not be approached by members of the public,” reads the news release.

    “If you see Yves Levesques, call your local police force immediately.”

    Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

