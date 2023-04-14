Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health

This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File) This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island