Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health

Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Public Health is notifying family and friends of people who are known to have had close contact with this case, a statement from Nova Scotia Health (NSH) said Friday.

It says this will allow the health authority to make sure immunizations are up-to-date and to identify further cases as quickly as possible.

But the statement says there may be people who were exposed, who Public Health doesn’t know about and should monitor for symptoms.

Nova Scotia Health says people at the following locations, on the dates and times specified, may have been exposed to measles:

Tanoor Restaurant, 771 Bedford Highway, Bedford, N.S., Friday, April 6 from 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Family Focus Medical Clinic, 667 Sackville Drive, Suite 207, Lower Sackville, N.S., Monday, April 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

IWK Health Centre Emergency Department, 5941 South Street, Halifax, April 10 from 6:15 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (April 11), April 11 from 8:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.

“People at these locations who may have been exposed could expect to develop signs and symptoms of measles as early as 8 days and up to 21 days later (April 14-27 for Bedford location; April 18- May 1 for Lower Sackville location and IWK exposure 1; April 19 – May 2 for IWK exposure 2),” the statement said.

NSH says anyone who may have been at the IWK emergency department during the times listed and is pregnant, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12 months should contact public health immediately by calling 902-481-1697.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever, cough, runny nose

Red eyes

red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

Small white spots may also show up inside the mouth and throat

The health authority is asking people who may have been exposed at one of the locations, and who have the signs and symptoms above, should do one of the following, even if they have been vaccinated:

Call Public Health at 902-481-1697. Please include details of the exposure and signs and symptoms of measles when you call.

Call 811 if you or someone you know has been exposed and is experiencing signs and symptoms of measles. A registered nurse can offer advice.

If you need to see a health-care provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, call ahead to make sure they are prepared to see you.

Measles is a highly contagious, viral illness that is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne spread, when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

“Most people fully recover within two to three weeks. However, measles can have serious complications, which are more likely in infants, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems,” the statement says.

NSH says the risk to the general public is low and most people are protected from measles by being vaccinated.

The health authority says everyone born in Nova Scotia after 1970 should have received two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine after their first birthday.