Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double in three days

A measles outbreak declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley, has more than doubled since last week.

In an email to CTV News Atlantic on Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said since Thursday, Public Health has confirmed seven more cases, bringing the total to 12.

Public Health says it is monitoring the situation closely and working with health-care partners to decrease the risk.

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health warned the public about a confirmed case of measles in the Fredericton and Carleton County areas on Oct. 24, followed by two subsequent cases.

On Thursday, the province confirmed an additional two cases.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease.

Vaccinations

Horizon Health Network continues to host measles vaccine clinics in Zone 3.

A vaccine clinic will be held at the Western Valley Multiplex in the Centreville district of Carleton North on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30p.m. There will also be a clinic at the Stanley Health Centre in Stanley on Friday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public Health is encouraging people to book an appointment through the provincial scheduler or by calling Tele-Services at 1-833-437-1424, available Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) is for babies aged 12-to-18 months.

While people born before 1970 are generally considered to be protected from measles, Public Health says people born later who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine should get vaccinated.

According to Dr. Mark McKelvie, the province’s regional medical officer of health, the measles vaccine has been in use for over 50 years and is “safe and highly effective at preventing infections.” Those who are unsure of their vaccination status, or that of their children, are urged to contact their health-care provider or local Public Health office.

Symptoms of measles

Public Health says anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate and contact Tele-Care 811 by telephone and follow the operator’s instructions. These people should not go to an emergency room, doctor’s office or clinic.

Anyone who is seriously ill and needs to go to the emergency room should call ahead to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

Symptoms of measles may include:

fever

cough

sore and/or red eyes

runny nose

tiny white spots in the mouth

Within three-to-seven days, Public Health says a red, blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

More information, including new potential exposures, can be found online.

