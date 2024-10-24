Confirmed case of measles in Fredericton, Carleton county areas

The New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning the public about a confirmed case of measles in the Fredericton and Carleton county areas earlier this month.

The province says people could have been exposed to measles at the Upper River Valley Hospital’s emergency department from:

7:30 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18

4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20

There were also possible measles exposures at:

Air Canada flight AC152 arriving at Fredericton International Airport at 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 17

Fredericton International Airport arrivals between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17

Anyone potentially exposed to measles at the hospital is asked to call the Woodstock Public Health office at 506-325-4773.

Anyone who was possibly exposed at the airport is asked to monitor their symptoms and call 811 for further direction.

Measles symptoms can include:

fever

runny nose

cough

tiny white spots in the mouth

sore and/or red eyes

“If you have symptoms, it is important that you self-isolate and contact Telecare 811 by telephone,” said Dr. Mark McKelvie, regional medical officer of health, in a news release. “Do not go to the emergency room, doctor’s office or clinic. You must contact Telecare 811 so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others, because measles can spread very easily.”

