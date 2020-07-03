HALIFAX -- A late-evening shooting in Halifax's west end on Canada Day night was a homicide.

"Based on today’s autopsy, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled the death a homicide and confirmed the male victim as 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller of Halifax. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

The shooting happened in 6300 block of Cork Street at approximately 10:43 p.m.

Police were responding to reports of shots fired and when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot injuries outside of a residence, Miller inside the residence, and an adult female with injuries.

Police investigators believe the three people are known to one another.

Police say the wounded victims are still being treated for their injuries.

Homicide investigators are still on the scene gathering evidence and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.