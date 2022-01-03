Meet Roman: Nova Scotia’s first baby of 2022

HALIFAX -

The new year is off to a good start for the Dube family.

Angela and Brandon Dube welcomed their newest addition, Roman, at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 – making him the first baby born in Nova Scotia in 2022.

"January 1st was actually his due date, so he was a due date baby too,” said mother Angela. “We definitely did not expect it. I didn't start having contractions until that night."

Roman was born at the Valley Regional Hospital and weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces at the time of his birth.

“He’s already had a little article done about him and everything.,” said Angela.

“It’s pretty crazy, I know that,” added father Brandon.

His parents say Roman is doing well.

"He's been so great already, he's a good sleeper,” said Angela.

"Lots of sleep,” added Brandon.