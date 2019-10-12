

Representatives from the Membertou First Nation say they believe an overnight fire to a fishing boat belonging to the community was caused by an act of vandalism.

The Director of the Membertou Development Confirmation confirms that were informed early Saturday morning that the fishing boat Membertou II was engulfed in flames.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., representatives from Membertou were informed that the boat, which was located at the Dobson Yacht Club in Westmount, N.S. was on fire.

The boat sustained significant damage and the fire is now under investigation with the Cape Breton Regional Police Service.

“Our community has a food fishery, and we also have the right to a moderate livelihood within the fishing resources,” said Membertou Chief Terry Paul. “Our entire community was disappointed to learn about the fire last night aboard the Membertou II, but as always, we will keep fishing.”

In a statement, representatives from Membertou say they have been experiencing issues with vandalism since September.

According to the statement, 100 lobster traps belonging to Membertou were cut in September, leading to a loss of $10,000 to the community.

Representatives from Membertou say they are working with police in the ongoing investigation, and are committed to ensuring that acts of vandalism do not continue.