Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead

A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.

Cards, flowers and candles adorned a post in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mumford Road Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a sudden death at the store around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the woman was found in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.

However, no other details about the ongoing investigation have been released, including the manner and cause of death.

“We do not have any updates or details to provide at this time,” HRP Const. Martin Cromwell told CTV News in an email Wednesday.

Police have said the investigation is complex, involves several partner agencies, and is expected to take “a significant amount of time.”

A memorial is seen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Halifax on Oct. 23, 2024, four days after an employee was found dead inside the store. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Walmart employees paid while store remains closed

The store remains closed while the investigation continues, but Walmart says employees will continue to be paid.

“Associates will continue to be paid for the shifts they’re scheduled to work during the store closure,” said the company in a statement to CTV News.

“We will consider alternate work arrangements in the event the store remains closed for a longer-than-anticipated period of time.”

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has also issued a stop-work order for the bakery and “one piece of equipment.”

There is no word on the when the store might reopen.

Maritime Sikh Society to fundraise for family

Meanwhile, the Maritime Sikh Society says it will be raising money for the woman’s family.

The society says the woman, who has not been identified, was a member of the Sikh community who had moved to Nova Scotia with her mother two-to-three years ago. They say her mother also worked at the store.

The funds raised will help with funeral expenses and costs associated with bringing the woman’s father and other family members to Canada.

