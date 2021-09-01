MEMRAMCOOK, N.B. -- A man from Memramcook, N.B. is hoping to make a couple’s dream come true by offering up his wedding venue for free to any couple whose wedding plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Schroder owns 10.9 acres of land that sits right off of New Brunswick's Petitcodiac River.

“It’s paradise,” he said. “I want someone to enjoy this.”

Throughout the pandemic, many couples were forced to adjust their wedding plans due to restrictions

Over the summer months, Schroder, who also works as a florist, is offering up the venue for free to a couple whose plans have been postponed due to the pandemic

“You have the beautiful view, the beautiful surroundings, and the peace and quiet,” said Schroder.

Schroder says the lack of business due to the pandemic made it nearly impossible to hold weddings on the property.

“You couldn’t do a wedding. You couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Now he wants to make it easy for those couples by offering up his land before he sells it.

"We are really close to the Bay of Fundy, so you can see the big differences in the tides here. We have an incredible amount of nature around here,” Schroder said.

Typically, the cost of Schroder's venue would start at $3,000 but during this year's wedding season, Schroder and a wedding planner are offering up their time at no cost.

Though he hasn't found a couple to spend their big day on the property just yet. He is still hopeful that someone will take him up on his offer.

"This is a spot where you don't need to spend a lot. You can make memories here and that is the most important part of a wedding," he said.