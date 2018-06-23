

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - First Nations and environmental activists say they're "extremely concerned" after 136 cubic metres of drilling fluids were spilled off the coast of Nova Scotia during a BP Canada oil exploration project.

In a release issued Saturday, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs said the incident raises questions about the protection of the lands and waters, as well as any potential species affected by the spill.

Chief Terrence Paul said the group is looking for answers as to how the synthetic-based mud spill happened and what the oil and gas company will do to address it.

Meantime, the Council of Canadians, who have long opposed the project, held a rally Saturday afternoon outside the Prime Minister's Office to create a mock oil spill on its steps and demand a permanent end to BP Canada's offshore drilling in Nova Scotia.

The spill also caught the attention of federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who tweeted that the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board was minimizing the toxicity of synthetic drilling fluids.

Anita Perry, regional manager of BP Canada, said Friday that her company "takes this incident very seriously and will continue with the investigation to understand the cause."