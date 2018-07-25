

CTV Atlantic





In the online world, shopping malls may seem like a thing of the past.

But the owners of one of the Maritimes’ largest malls are banking on its future and are planning to spend $55 million remaking Mic Mac Mall.

When more people are shopping online, you'd think the bricks and mortar of a shopping mall would be torn down rather than polished up.

But Dartmouth's Mic Mac Mall thinks not and has already embarked on an ambitious upgrade.

“This is definitely the way malls are going,” said Jim Cormier, the Atlantic Director of the Retail Council of Canada.

Cormier says there's research behind that statement.

“Online retail is continuing to grow - and it will continue to grow,” Cormier said. “That said, we're starting to see a reversal, in that people are understanding that there’s really a good place for bricks-and-mortar retail. The difference though is that you have to provide a retail experience.”

You need something that would prompt people to step away from the computer -- and walk inside. That’s why Mic Mac Mall’s manager says the reno focus is on the common areas.

“Replacements of the escalators, flooring, hand rails, washrooms, a new nursing lounge,” said Tamitha Oakley, the general manager of Mic Mac Mall.“We’ll also replace the food-court common area with all new seating and lighting.”

Some of the seats in the food court date back to the 1980s. And the food court sign? It’s an original from when the mall was built in the 1970s.

Three Maritime malls claim they are the largest shopping centres in the Atlantic region: Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, and Dieppe’s Champlain Place.

Some measure that by floor space, others by the amount of stores. But what really matters is how many people are going through the door.

According to a 2017 study by the Retail Council of Canada, Mic Mac Mall attracts about 5 million visitors annually, while Champlain Place sees 8 million, and Halifax Shopping Centre tops the list with 10 million.

The goal of the renovations at Mic Mall Mall is “maintain” and “enhance the mall's competitive position.”

The mall will remain open while it's being renovated and most of the major work should be completed by the end of 2019

Finishing touches will be made in 2020.

Oakley says all the work was contracted out locally and there will be four stores added after the renovations are complete.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.