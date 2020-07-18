FREDERICTON -- Despite the pandemic and some protest, the midway fair in Fredericton is underway.

There was some skepticism about whether it could be done safely with public health measures in place, but the manager says they received the stamp of approval from Public Safety.

It's got all the brightly lit nostalgia that's been mostly absent in the year of COVID-19, but there's nothing vintage about this midway's operational plan.

Fewer rides and people, but that’s exactly how manager Nathan Smithers wants it.

“People are coming and going and it’s a nice flow of people in and out to prevent crowding,” says Smithers. “We haven’t had to turn anyone away yet, because we haven’t reached our capacity, so it’s been really nice.”

Smithers says he’s been able to hire back half his staff, and they’ve been working hard to make the Midway as safe as possible.

Rides are spread out and cleaned after every run. Only 250-300 people are allowed in at anytime, and employees are wearing masks.

After visits from a government inspector, and even New Brunswick’s public safety minister, they were able to open on Thursday, much to the delight of visitors.

“It was perfectly socially distanced, perfect,” says Tammy Owens. “I’d definitely recommend my friends to come, but they’re skeptical.”

“It was fun, considering we’ve been stuck in quarantine,” added Kiannah Phillips.

“Everything seemed to be good, having a good time, and they seemed to be keeping in their little bubbles, it seemed to be good that way,” added Clarence Merritt.

Smithers says he did have some angry calls and emails earlier in the week, but much of that has died down.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback from the people who have been here,” says Smithers.

Smithers says he hopes the fair will be able to survive until next summer, by bringing smaller Midways to Maritime communities.

The Midway will remain in Fredericton next weekend, and after that, they’re hoping to travel to Saint John.

“It’s nice for that small taste of normality to be back here,” says Smithers.

An old tradition, with new safety measures.