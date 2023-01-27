Milk prices in New Brunswick set to increase four cents per litre starting Feb. 1

Milk prices in New Brunswick are set to increase by four cents per litre starting Wednesday. Dairy cows are seen at a farm Friday, August 31, 2018 in Sainte-Marie-Madelaine Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Milk prices in New Brunswick are set to increase by four cents per litre starting Wednesday. Dairy cows are seen at a farm Friday, August 31, 2018 in Sainte-Marie-Madelaine Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

