Milk prices in New Brunswick set to increase four cents per litre starting Feb. 1

FREDERICTON -

Milk prices in New Brunswick are set to increase by four cents per litre starting Wednesday.

A news release from the New Brunswick Farm Products Commission blames the increase on rising production costs faced by dairy producers and processors.

It says dairy farmers are paying more for feed, machinery and equipment repairs, fuel and oil, custom work and hired labour.

The commission says the price adjustment also covers increased costs borne by dairy processors, including for packaging, manufacturing, transportation and distribution.

The commission says farmers will receive 1.7 cents more per litre from the price increase, while processors will get 2.4 cents more per litre.

It says pricing for the school milk program will remain unchanged for the current academic year.

