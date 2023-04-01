Minimum wage increases in N.B. and N.S.

The minimum wage increases today in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia’s minimum hourly wage goes up to $14.50, from $13.60.

In New Brunswick, the minimum wage will increase to $14.75 from $13.75.

The hourly minimum wage on Prince Edward Island remains at $14.50.

On Oct. 1, the minimum wage will increase to $15.00 in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The New Brunswick provincial government says the consumer price index influences any increases.

Robert MacKay of the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Development says the increases still fall short of helping the most vulnerable.

“A living wage, to be able to get by and live a minimal and decent life is around $20.00 and hour, or a little higher now,” says Robert MacKay of the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Development.

Ian Lee, a business professor at Ottawa’s Carleton University, says increases will disproportionally affect small business.

“What we’re doing is giving almost an unfair advantage to large corporations because they can afford the minimum wage increase,” says Lee, in an interview with CTV News Channel. “Many small businesses can’t. They’re just hanging on by their fingernails.”

The hourly minimum wage in Newfoundland and Labrador also increases today to $14.50, from $13.70.

The federal minimum increases today from $16.65 per hour, from $15.55.

With files from CTV’s Alyson Samson