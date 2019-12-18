ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A judge says a criminal mischief charge against a journalist who was covering a protest at the Muskrat Falls work site in Labrador can proceed.

Provincial Court Judge Phyllis Harris dismissed an application to stay the charge against Justin Brake in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday.

Brake's lawyer, Geoff Budden, had argued the charge should be stayed because it violated his client's charter rights, but Harris found that argument had not been proven.

Brake entered the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project site in October 2016 to report on an Indigenous-led occupation, and was later charged with civil and criminal contempt of a court-ordered injunction.

Justice Derek Green of the provincial Court of Appeal dismissed the civil charge against Brake this spring, finding he had established himself as a journalist and was not actively participating in the protest.

The Crown dropped the criminal contempt charge against Brake after Green's decision but continued with a criminal mischief charge, for which a trial date will be set in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.